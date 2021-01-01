29 C
Port Moresby
May 11, 2021

Featured News Papua New Guinea

New Road to Connect Enga-Sepik in Six Months

by Scott Waide199
In three years, the Wabag District has built several roads connecting people in various parts of the district.

Some are short cuts giving people in hard to reach areas access to the main road.  But the most important is  the road to the Maramuni area on the Enga-East Sepik border.

The Wabag district began building this 60 kilometer road in 2018.  It is  one of the biggest projects so far connecting the district’s most isolated  region.

Sixty kilometers may not seem like a long distance. But the road builders had to cut a pilot track  through  very difficult terrain with just two pieces of heavy equipment in the initial stages of construction.

The district made the decision to establish a company for the road projects. They bought their own machines and pumped all the available funds into the construction of the road.

“When we were nearing Maramuni, the people – especially the older folk – were quite emotional.  For the first time, they are seeing a road reach them in their twilight years,” Wabag MP, Dr. Lino Tom said.

When you fly over the area, you see the difficult terrain the workers have had to work through.  The camps are shifting  as the work progresses.  The fuel is trucked every week from Wabag and there is an ever present threat of disruption by local tribal conflicts.

The Wabag District is following a tight schedule dictated by funding phases of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The district recently  secured funding from the ADB  to build a new health center  at the government station at Maramuni. One of the ADB’s funding requirements is a road connection.  If the construction falls behind schedule, Wabag district  won’t get that  funding.

“Because they fund in phases, we cannot afford to lose out. We have between four and six months before the road  reaches the station,” Dr. Lino says.

“If government provides the infrastructure, our people will be able to help themselves.”

The road connection has since reduced the cost of goods and services in Maramuni.  Costs are expected to drop further when economic activity picks up and more vehicles start travelling along the road.

is the Lae Bureau Chief and began his career with EMTV in 1997 as a News and Sports Reporter and Anchor and has been a media professional for over 19 years. Having previously worked as a Producer and Researcher for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Port Moresby Bureau, he is a recipient of multiple awards including the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union Prize in 2005 in Iran for best news feature, the Pacific Island News Association Award and the Divine Word University Media Freedom Award.

