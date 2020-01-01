New PNGTA Executives

The newly elected National Management Committee and Branch Executives of the PNG Teacher’s Association is making a commitment to address outstanding issues affecting teachers nationwide.

Newly Elected President Aita Sanangkepe says it is time to address the welfare of teachers.

The newly elected members of the National Management Committee consists of the National President, Vice president, National Treasurer and National Women’s Representative.

Provincial Executives were also elected, in an election conducted by the electoral commission.

They assured teachers that, they are now ready to address their issues.

According to the newly elected president, issues affecting teachers in the country have not been addressed for many years, due to issues within PNGTA.

Some issues include teacher’s leave fare, salaries and teachers appointment.

And the Teaching Services Commission has not been working with PNGTA, due to the election appeal.

The news president said it was now time to change.

In an effort to address issues affecting teachers in the country, the president announced plans to decentralize provincial branchs.

He says, they will be assisting provinces to raise funds, to address issues in the provinces

Vice president Synell Ko’ou further highlighted the need to have teacher’s report presented to PNGTA.

He says, this is to ensure teacher’s performance is monitored.

He appealed to school inspectors to remain neutral and serve the interest of teachers and students.