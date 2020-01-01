New and upgraded Lareva Market Opened

Share the News











A new market facility in the National Capital’s Moresby Northwest electorate will be added to the vast array of formal market spaces in the city.

Speaking today at the opening ceremony, acting City Manager, Ravu Frank said Lareva Market at Hohola Suburb will accommodate more than 250 vendors.

Frank said it was built at a cost of K2.3 million.

He added, that a night market concept would also be trialed at the market.

He warned the Hohola residents to ensure safety of customers is well upheld and the facility be well maintained and looked after, saying the opposite can force NCDC to shut it down.

The facilities will feature modern toilets and shower rooms, lightings, water and power supplies, more than 12 sheds for vendors, more than 100 parking spaces and landscaping.

“Markets should become safe spaces for women and girls in the city,” he said.

He added unlike other provinces, National Capital District is the only one which is home to more than 20 formal markets.

NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, stated that the city has been inundated by vendors almost everywhere, exposing themselves to health and traffic risks.

“We haven’t stopped building markets. We have many markets in the city than any other provinces in the country,” he said.

Governor Parkop, urged vendors to make use of these opportunities other than getting themselves into trouble with law enforcers when vending at wrong places.

“We will continue to build these facilities to help our people in SMEs and informal sectors. These are good platforms for income generation but most importantly for them to grow, Papua New Guineans must slowly get into business and start developing entrepreneur skills.”

“They don’t have to complain a lot. They must take the first step so that they have a place in our economy. Get up and use the opportunities we are providing. They should not live for the day. These facilities are here to help them plan for long-term business,” said Governor Parkop.