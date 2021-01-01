New Ireland Vaccine Roll Out Receives Boost

Share the News











Newcrest Mining Limited has donated AUD 2.5million that is equivalent to K6,810,693.75 to UNICEF to support the roll-out in the country’s New Ireland Province.

“Newcrest supports the people of Papua New Guinea in this most challenging of times. The vaccine roll-out in New Ireland reinforces our long-term commitment to our host communities and to the health and safety of the people of Papua New Guinea,” said Newcrest Managing Director and CEO, Sandeep Biswas.

Since the start of the pandemic, Newcrest Mining established a Community Support Fund of AUD 20 million (K54,708,646.00), half of which has been directed to assist Papua New Guinea in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then Newcrest has worked with organizations such as UNICEF to boost access to medical care and equipment nationally and provincially.

Newcrest’s focus has turned to support the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine across New Ireland Province.

New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan, welcomed the efforts of Newcrest Mining in the fight against the spread of the virus.

“The response to COVID-19 is everybody’s business. It affects all of us, regardless of gender, social status, race, or religion,” Sir J said.