New Ireland Alert

With East New Britain recording a second positive COVID-19 case, New Ireland is stepping-up its surveillance.

Governor Sir Julius Chan says the Provincial Government will use its resources to ensure communities are protected, and warned of COVID-19 and its threats.

Governor Chan says the pandemic will affect the flow of Government services for an uncertain extent of time.

Speaking in New Ireland, Governor, Sir Julius Chan, says the virus has now proven its capabilities and Papua New Guinea is challenged to address its threat.

He says people are now urged to follow health directives including SOE Orders.

New Ireland is classified under Code Green. A budget of K450,000 is being utilized for awareness, border surveillance, curfew and other SOE Orders.

While these measures are being implemented, Governor Chan, says it is crucial for people to adhere to these measures.

He encouraged washing of hands, social distancing and limited movement.

After East New Britain recorded a second positive case, New Ireland is now keeping surveillance on its borders.

Chairman of the New Ireland Taskforce Team, Lamiller Pawut, says those breaching the law will be arrested and charged.

Meanwhile, 104 individuals have been identified as Persons of Interest. Of these 12 samples were sent for testing with all returning negative.

While the SOE is in place, Governor Chan, says essential government services will be affected including infrastructure plans.

He urged communities to be calm as levels of Government work around the clock to stop further transmission.

