New Foot Bridge under “Self Help Project”

The PNGDF Engineering Battalion at Igam Barracks is using the “Self Help Project” to roll out different projects amidst financial challenges.

The ‘Self Help Project’ is a platform to source assistance to fund projects within the barracks.

A number of projects have been completed so far and some are still underway.

The recent project was a community footbridge that was opened last week.

It was funded by the Australian Defense Force.

The Area Commandant of Igam Barracks Lt Col Joe Terikean said the Self Help Project Scheme exposes the various expertise of personnel under the engineering battalion division.