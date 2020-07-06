14 mile’s newest market was officially opened yesterday, in a small ceremony.

Member for Port Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko, NCD Governor Powes Parkop and Kairuku-Hiri MP, Peter Isoaimo were all present as guests for the opening.

The market is the latest in a string of economic investments targeted at providing income opportunities for members of the community, as well as providing a safe environment to do business.

That is according to Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko.

NCD Governor, Powes Parkop expressed similar sentiments, urging the community along the 14 Mile area, to safe guard the facility.

For Kairuku Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo, the market represented another opportunity also, for the people of his district, saying, Kairuku Hiri, surrounded the National Capital District, and providing services to such a vast electorate, represented its own logistical challenges.

Named Biku, or Banana, the market is situated alongside the 14 mile Adventure Park, with spacious parking offered in a sheltered area.

Previously, most food selling had been done in small makeshifts roadside stalls.