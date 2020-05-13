Negotiations are ongoing between the police hierarchy and senior officers of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force to hand over suspects in relation to late Senior Inspector Andrew Tovere’s death.

According to NCD Police, the two PNGDF personnel wanted for questioning over late Tovere’s death will be handed over to CID Officers at Boroko.

However the process to transfer these suspects from military police custody over to police have been slow.

Late Tovere was serving as the Zone Three Commander in the NCD Command and passed away from the Port Moresby General Hospital after he was attacked whilst enforcing a liquor ban near the ATS Settlement.

Details surrounding the passing of late Tovere remain unclear at this moment, however it is alleged PNGDF personnel attached to the Air Transport Wing were involved in the attack.

Both suspects are now in military police custody after they surrendered to Military Police.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News, Port Moresby.