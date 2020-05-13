30 C
Port Moresby
May 13, 2020

Featured News

Negotiation between Senior Police and Defence Officers Still On-Going

by Theckla Gunga412

Negotiations are ongoing between the police hierarchy and senior officers  of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force to hand over suspects in relation to late Senior Inspector Andrew Tovere’s death.

According to NCD Police, the two PNGDF personnel wanted for questioning over late Tovere’s death will be handed over to CID Officers at Boroko.

However the process to transfer these suspects from military police custody over to police have been slow.

Late Tovere was serving as the Zone Three Commander in the NCD Command and passed away from the Port Moresby General Hospital after he was attacked whilst enforcing a liquor ban near the ATS Settlement.

Details surrounding the passing of late Tovere remain unclear at this moment, however it is alleged PNGDF personnel attached to the Air Transport Wing were involved in the attack.

Both suspects are now in military police custody after they surrendered to Military Police.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News, Port Moresby.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

