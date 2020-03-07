NDOH Releases COVID-19 Fact Sheet

The National Department of Health has released a fact sheet of the Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19.

An initial budget of K45.3 million has been approved of the K45.3 Million, K10 million has been released and will be added onto the current internal K3.3 million provided by NDOH of COVID-19 measures.

Only 8 beds have been prepared at an Isolation ward set up at Port Moresby General if a case is confirmed in NCD.

Currently out of the 21,558 screened only 876 were a person of interest with travel history, of that only 10 samples were collected and 7 have been negative while 3 are still pending.

Meanwhile, EM TV understands step up measures are supposed to take place but after NEC meets and decides on the recommendation put forward by the Ministerial Committee.

The K10 million will facilitate the “step up measures”.

While the Government has said the measures will take place this week, it has been pushed to next week as the Ministerial Committee finalizes an information paper.

NDOH has asked all Papua New Guinean to continue Hygiene Practices and educate yourself on COVID-19.