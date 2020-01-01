NCD Volleyball Makes a Return

Volleyball has made its return to the courts in Port Moresby, with the Port Moresby Volleyball Association set to have a promising season.

The competition has six clubs and is looking to end before the national championships in October.

Saturday saw a good turnout by athletes from the National Capital District Volleyball Association. The competition like all other sporting codes has had to spend time on the sidelines but Treasurer of the competition Bala Babaga says they are happy that they can finally complete the 2020 season.

The competition is slowly picking up its pace and with a lengthy stint on the sidelines, it will also take time for the teams and fans to adjust to the new protocols set by the PNG Sports Foundation.