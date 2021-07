Share the News











60 vendors in Port Moresby will showcase a range of fresh produce, handicraft, clothes, and jewelry in an SME fair.

To be hosted this Friday, the NCD SME Fair is an avenue for informal sector businesses to showcase their products.

It is organized by NCDC with the aim to train, promote and support locals SMEs in the nation’s capital.

The first fair will be staged by Garden Hills Community. Other fairs will be held monthly and will culminate into a MEGA City Expo.