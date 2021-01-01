23.1 C
Port Moresby
June 1, 2021

News Papua New Guinea Southern

NCD Plans for World Environment day

by EMTV Online197
The national capital district is gearing for a hectic week-long celebration for World Environment Day.

This began with a walk from Murray Barracks to Ela Beach in Port Moresby’s South.

Followed with speeches and tree planting activity as catalyst for change which highlighted the purpose of promoting environment awareness in the community.

NCD Governor, Powes Parkop says Papua New Guinea has a lot to do to preserve and protect its sea, land and other habitat.

A number of events include coastal clean-up, tree planting, poetry, debate and discussions of the environment by schools.

