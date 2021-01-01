NCD and Central rolls out electoral roll upgrade

Share the News











The Papua New Guinea Electoral Commission has begun upgrading the electoral in Central province and NCD. This is the Commission’s way of improving accuracy during elections.

Eligible voters in the two provinces are now encouraged to register under their respective wards.

For residents in Port Moresby, both fingerprints and photographs will be taken upon registration, while in Central province just photographs. This is due to the availability of the resources at hand.

The upgrade in the electoral roll will be done in three phases. Starting in late July, residents in NCD and those in Central province will be advised to register.

Voters will be presented with ID cards that will be used using the polling come 2022.

With just nine months until the next General Election, time is already running out for those doing the electoral roll update.

Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai said while NCD and Central have become the first two provinces in the country to have their electoral rolls updates, other provinces will follow suit in the coming months.