NBPOL supports Soroptimist International PNG

The New Britain Palm Oil Foundation has donated K15,000 towards Soroptimist International PNG to support the newly established Karike Huhume Memorial Scholarship for girls in Papua New Guinea.

The donation was presented on behalf of the Foundation by NBPOL Head of Sustainability Ian Orrell and Country Manager Robert Nilkare to SI PNG President Kimberly Berem in Port Moresby.

In thanking NBPO Foundation for the positive response, Ms. Berem added that SI PNG has aimed to raise a minimum of K15, 000.00 for the scholarship to start with because Late Susan she was 15-years-old when she designed the national flag.

The scholarship is a national initiative in memory of late Susan to assist girls who have come from broken homes or discriminated by their gender to continue their education.

The scholarship was launched in 2019 and will commence this year with five selected girls, receiving K3000 each towards their education.

The late Susan, who designed the PNG flag in 1971 received no formal education and passed away in 2017.

PNG has five Soroptimist Clubs in Port Moresby, Lae, Ramu, Wewak, and Goroka with a total of 150 members.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EM TV News, Port Moresby