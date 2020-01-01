NBPOL Donates to Tufi Tapa and Tattoo Festival

Share the News











The annual Tufi Tapa and Tatoo Cultural Festival was relaunched in 2018 and is in its third year running.

The event boasts a vast array of colourful traditional attire, singsing groups and dances.

In the lead up to this year’s Tapa and Tattoo festival, Member for Ijivitari, Richard Masere, says the purpose of the show is to provide an avenue to showcase the different cultures and traditions of the area.

“Culture is an important part of our identity.” Richard Masere, Ijivitari MP.

Today (Friday, November 6) the member met with representatives of Niugini PalmOil Limited who donated a cheque of K15,000 toward the setup of the festival..

NBPOL is a corporate citizen of the Ijivitari electorate as well as the Oro province, and supporting the show is part of their community and social obligation.

With NBPOL, Telikom PNG, National Airport’s Corporation and the Tourism Promotion Authority have endorsed a funding total of K60,000, topped with K200,000 from the Ijivitari District for the sole purpose of hosting a successful show this year.

This year’s Tapa and Tattoo cultural festival will be hosted at the Tufi Station next weekend on the 14-15th of November.