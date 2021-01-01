NBPOL Donates Rapid Test Kits to Six Provinces

Share the News











New Britain Palm Oil Limited (NBPOL) through its registered charity New Britain Palm Oil Foundation (NBPOF) last year committed funds towards COVID-19 preparedness and response across all Provinces in PNG where NBPOL operates.

As COVID-19 cases in PNG continue to increase, the NBPOL Foundation has again committed to fight against COVID-19.

With the dwindling supplies of GeneXpert cartridges across the country and the delays experienced with PCR testing, the use of RDT’s at all Health Facilities are a critical component in minimizing the spread of COVID-19 in PNG.

A total of 9,000 test kits of the Panbio COVID 19 – Ag RDT purchased at a total of K286,200 were donated to the Provincial Health Authorities in 6 provinces where NBPOL operates.

This includes Madang, Milne Bay, Morobe, New Ireland, Oro and West New Britain Provinces. Each Provincial Health Authority received 1,500 test kits each.

NBPOL CEO, Mohd Azlan Shah Mohd Zain, in presenting 1,500 test Kits to the West New Britain Provincial Health Authority on Thursday (April 15) said NBPOL cares about the people within the 6 provinces it opeartes in, therefore had gone out its way to purchase the test kits for these communities.

CEO Azlan stated that tests kits will assist tracking and monitoring community transmissions in these provinces. He said it was his desire to see the curve flatten so the industry can continue with its country’s business operations.