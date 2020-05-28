NBC Morobe’s refurbished building was officially opened today in Lae by the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Timothy Masiu.

The building was condemned in 2018, after being deemed unsafe for staff. During this period, the station went off air for several months as staff were forced to move to a temporary office to continue the service.

According to NBC Managing Director, Kora Nou, since the facilities were transferred by the ABC in 1973, the renovations were completed using NBC’s funds of K8 million.

Today’s official reopening of NBC Morobe’s renovated building follows NBC New Ireland’s last week Friday.

The NBC office area was packed with Lae city residents and the program was broadcasted live on NBC radio for the five hundred thousand plus listeners in Morobe.

NBC Morobe’s Acting Director, Carol Umbo thanked the Government for the assistance and NBC’s Management leadership.

Donatus Mola, who was then the Assistant Ministerial Member for the Department of Information and Extension Services, opened NBC Morobe office in October 1971.

Over the years, little maintenance was done to the building.

In 2018, the building was condemned after being deemed unsafe for staff.

During this period, the station also went off air for several months as staff had to relocate to two different locations as renovation work was ongoing.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology and South Bougainville MP, Timothy Masiu commended the previous NBC board for the management of the Public Investment Program funding from the Government.

Also present at the ceremony was Minister for National Planning and Member for Bulolo, Sam Basil, Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, Nawaeb MP Kennedy Wenge and Markham MP, Koni Iguan.

Morobe Provincial Government came out as the first provincial government to counter fund NBC operation in the Province today.

By Julie Badui-Owa, EMTV NEWS, Lae