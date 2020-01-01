Nature Park Hosts Breakfast to Thank Sponsors

Share the News











The Port Moresby Nature Park hosted a sponsors’ breakfast this morning to thank the many donors who have helped to keep the operations of the Nature Park active.

“Today is about acknowledging the support and commitment of NCDC and all of our partners, donors, sponsors & supporters, for their support in helping the Park progress through the last 12 months, especially with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.”

These were the remarks made by Port Moresby Nature Park’s CEO, Ms Michelle McGeorge in her delivery of the Park’s progress report during ‘2020 Sponsors Breakfast’ event to acknowledge and thank the various Government agencies, business houses, NGOs and conservation organisations for their dedicated and continued support throughout 2020.

COVID-19 had a huge impact on Nature Park but the dedicated staff were able to achieve some of its goals this year, one of which was the Wildlife Appeal.

The 2020 Sponsors Breakfast also signified the end of Port Moresby Nature Park’s Wildlife Appeal. The Wildlife Appeal was launched in June this year amidst the struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of reaching K1 million.

Today Governor Powes Parkop donated K350 000.00, the balance remaining in the appeal target of One Million Kina.

“As Governor of NCDC, it is my honour to present to the Nature Park today with a cheque for K350, 000 to officially enable them to reach the Wildlife Appeal’s target of K1 million.” Governor Parkop said.

“Moving forward it is our desire to see the Park continue to grow and expand its services, providing new facilities and attractions for residents, developing and enhancing its schools’ education programs and tertiary on-the-job training, along with increasing the Park’s efforts in wildlife rescue, conservation and research services. As such, the NCDC is committed to providing additional support next year that will enable the Park to implement these strategies without fear or risk of closure.” NCD Governor Powes Parkop added.

The Wildlife Appeal saw the support from several local business houses and conservation organisations including, Wildlife Conservation Society, Steamships, New Britain Palm Oil Limited, TST Group of Companies, Swire Shipping, Trans Pacific Assurance. The Appeal also saw the support of international organizations and individuals resulting in over 1, 100 individual donations internationally through the go fund me page and local donations deposited through the Nature Park’s bank account while others donated in person at the Nature Park’s gift shop.

The Nature Park boasts the largest natural green space in the city and its efforts to provide a relaxing environment for city residents, a tourism site for visitors, and research for students on school excursions was applauded.

There are plans to expand the Nature Park in the future.