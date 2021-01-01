Nature Park’s Environment & Me Program hailed a success

Share the News











The Port Moresby Nature Park has wrapped up its Environment & Me special school-themed Program last week, having successfully educated more than 5000 students from 22 schools around NCD and Central province on the importance of Waste Management and protecting our natural environment.

Participating schools actively took part in a 3-week long program facilitated by the Education Team at the Port Moresby Nature Park. Students were given real-life examples of how humans’ careless behaviour towards the environment daily could potentially harm the environment.

The Park’s Education Manager Shirley Mogi said, “It is a long-term goal of the Education department to drive change in schools around NCD and Central province through ‘Green Teams’ formed by students. Such groups can influence and further inspire young people to care for the environment through various environmentally-friendly practices”.

“The Education team here at Port Moresby Nature Park would like to thank all the teachers and schools who have dedicated their time to bringing their students out to the Park to participate in the Environment & Me special school-themed program and we look forward to a similar response in our next special school-themed program called ‘Culture Connects’ coming up in August this year”, Mogi added.

The success of the Environment & Me program lies in the improved practices of students and teachers who upon participating in the program, can develop alternative ways to enhance their school’s environment and encourage environmentally-friendly practices for students on a daily basis at home and in their respective communities.

Some schools are already on par with the Park’s Waste Management practices, taking back to their schools what they’ve learnt and colour coding waste bins to separate different waste products. These schools are now slowly but surely ensuring students are doing the right thing by keeping their school clean, saving electricity, water and other resources that they use daily.

The immense support given to the Park’s education programs is one of which Nature Park is truly grateful for in further continuing its mission of educating the future generations of Papua New Guinea about their unique natural environment.



Now with the school holidays approaching, the Port Moresby Nature Park’s Education Team is set to begin its Kids for Conservation School Holiday program next week for children between the ages of 6-13 years old.

The two day conservation program will be held on Tuesday 29th June and Thursday 1st July this year, where children can experience being a conservationist through various learning activities by the Park’s Education and Wildlife officers.

Registration for each child is only K40. Parents interested to register their children in the Kids for Conservation school holiday program are encouraged to immediately call the Park’s reservation team on 326 0248 or email reservations.pomnp@gmail.com to secure seats as class numbers are limited.

Light refreshments will be provided for all participants with every child receiving a ‘Kids for Conservation’ certificate upon successful completion of the program.

With continuous environmental issues affecting many societies today, the work of Port Moresby Nature Park will be even more important as we advocate, protect and conserve PNG’s Wildlife and the Environment through education.

Port Moresby Nature Park is a charity organization that relies on grants and donor funding to operate. By visiting the park and joining our Membership, you help support the Park’s efforts in preserving PNG’s unique natural environment for future generations, including the Park’s 550 resident animals, majority of which have been surrendered to the Park for care.