Nature Park’s education team leader, Shirley Mogi has been awarded with a scholarship from the International Zoo Educators Association to attend their Conference in the United States come October.

The program aims to help develop conservation education worldwide, and to achieve the International Zoo Educators (IZE) mission of conserving global biodiversity through effective zoo and aquarium education programs.

Park’s CEO, Michelle McGeorge said, “IZE conferences are a fantastic opportunity to learn about best practice in Zoo Education worldwide and to network with others working in conservation education from around the world.

“The grant is very competitive with successful candidates chosen directly by the IZE Board. We at the park are proud and excited for Shirley as she not only would be representing the nature park but also PNG at the conference in San Diego”, she added.

Ms. Mogi started off as a guest relations officer in 2015 and worked her way up to lead the park’s education team, delivering exciting practical-based lessons and special themed educational programs so students can benefit from outdoor learning opportunities.

Shirley Mogi said, “I’m very excited about the opportunity given, especially the fact that I’ll be representing not only the Nature Park but PNG at the conference this year.”

“I really look forward to learning a lot from my fellow Zoo & Aquarium Educators around the world, as I really would like to share to the world about our commitment towards educating our children and the richness of PNG’s biodiversity!” she added.

Upon returning she intends to run a one week workshop with fellow park employees to share what she gains from the conference.

By Lillian Sopera Keneqa, EMTV News, Port Moresby