Port Moresby Nature Park has launched its urgent public and corporate Wildlife Appeal to help with the costs to feed and look after the wildlife in its care.

As a registered charitable organisation, Port Moresby Nature Park derives 70% of its income through visitation and local business support.

Since the State of Emergency, the Park’s visitation has dropped over 75% and a number of PNG businesses have been unable to support.

Park CEO Michelle McGeorge says they have tried to remain optimistic throughout the last few months of the COVID-19 pandemic but the dramatic decrease in visitation has put financial pressure on the organization.

It costs K110, 000 per month to look after the Park’s 550+ native animals including other vital services.

Donations to the Appeal can be made through either direct deposit to the Park’s BSP Bank account:

or at www.GoFundMe.com under “Port Moresby Nature Park’s Wildlife Appeal” or by a direct donation made at the Nature Park’s gift shop.