June 11, 2020

Featured News

Nature Park launches Wild Life Appeal

by Lillian Keneqa260

Port Moresby Nature Park has launched its urgent public and corporate Wildlife Appeal to help with the costs to feed and look after the wildlife in its care.

As a registered charitable organisation, Port Moresby Nature Park derives 70% of its income through visitation and local business support.

Since the State of Emergency, the Park’s visitation has dropped over 75% and a number of PNG businesses have been unable to support.

Park CEO Michelle McGeorge says they have tried to remain optimistic throughout the last few months of the COVID-19 pandemic but the dramatic decrease in visitation has put financial pressure on the organization.

It costs K110, 000 per month to look after the Park’s 550+ native animals including other vital services.

Donations to the Appeal can be made through either direct deposit to the Park’s BSP Bank account:

Port Moresby Nature Park, Account Number 1007071564, BSB 088202 with the reference “Wildlife Appeal”

or at www.GoFundMe.com under “Port Moresby Nature Park’s Wildlife Appeal”  or by a direct donation made at the Nature Park’s gift shop.

 

Lillian Keneqa
Lillian Keneqa (pronounced KE-NE-YA) has a degree in Journalism & Public Relations , with a Minor in English Communication from the University of Papua New Guinea. She joined the News Department as a Journalist in December, 2017. When Lillian is not Journaling, she enjoys photography, graphic designing and traveling.

