Nature Park Enhances COVID-19 Safe Measures

Due to recent orders released by the SOE Controller, the Nature Park has put in place extra precautionary COVID-19 measures for safe practices.
This is in addition to measures that are already in place.
Some of the initiatives that Nature Park currently has in place include:
- Wearing masks and temperature checks are a mandatory requirement for entry and visiting the park;
- No bookings and reservations of picnic areas for the period of the current lockdown;
- Installations of new handwash stations & hand sanitizer dispensers around the park; and
- Frequent sanitization of park offices, public spaces, and common contact areas.
The Port Moresby Nature Park is spread out over 30 acres and has limited confined spaces, which makes it a low-risk environment for COVID-19.
The Park continues to be open daily at 8am his however may change based on the directives of the government and health ministry accordingly.