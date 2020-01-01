Nature Park Enhances COVID-19 Safe Measures

Due to recent orders released by the SOE Controller, the Nature Park has put in place extra precautionary COVID-19 measures for safe practices.

This is in addition to measures that are already in place.

Some of the initiatives that Nature Park currently has in place include:

Wearing masks and temperature checks are a mandatory requirement for entry and visiting the park;

No bookings and reservations of picnic areas for the period of the current lockdown;

Installations of new handwash stations & hand sanitizer dispensers around the park; and

Frequent sanitization of park offices, public spaces, and common contact areas.

The Port Moresby Nature Park is spread out over 30 acres and has limited confined spaces, which makes it a low-risk environment for COVID-19.

The Park continues to be open daily at 8am his however may change based on the directives of the government and health ministry accordingly.