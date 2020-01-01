25.1 C
August 1, 2020

Nature Park Enhances COVID-19 Safe Measures

Due to recent orders released by the SOE Controller, the Nature Park has put in place extra precautionary COVID-19 measures for safe practices.

This is in addition to measures that are already in place.

Some of the initiatives that Nature Park currently has in place include:

  • Wearing masks and temperature checks are a mandatory requirement for entry and visiting the park;
  • No bookings and reservations of picnic areas for the period of the current lockdown;
  • Installations of new handwash stations & hand sanitizer dispensers around the park; and
  • Frequent sanitization of park offices, public spaces, and common contact areas.

The Port Moresby Nature Park is spread out over 30 acres and has limited confined spaces, which makes it a low-risk environment for COVID-19.

The Park continues to be open daily at 8am his however may change based on the directives of the government and health ministry accordingly.

