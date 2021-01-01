Nature Park Educates Youth on Ecotourism

Share the News











Port Moresby Nature Park as an ecotourism destination continues to advocate the next generation of young leaders, the importance of Ecotourism through its Education Programs.

Tourism & Hospitality Students from Lasalle Technical College in Port Moresby visited the Park today to learn about Ecotourism and how to operate an Ecotourism attraction.

There is so much to learn from Port Moresby Nature Park as a leading international tourist attraction in Papua New Guinea, and an advocate of Ecotourism, of which students from Lasalle Technical College were privileged to have this interactive opportunity today.

“Papua New Guinea is a country reach in biodiversity. As while it occupies only 1% of the landmass of the Earth’s surface, 7% of the World’s Biodiversity is found here in Papua New Guinea”, stated Port Moresby Nature Park’s Education Manager Shirley Mogi.

“50% of the country’s biodiversity is yet to be discovered and that puts Papua New Guinea in a great position as we still have most of our natural environment intact, rich with flora and fauna which are vital in operating and promoting an Ecotourism attraction”, added Ms. Mogi.

Ecotourism is a form of tourism involving responsible travel to natural areas, conserving the environment, and improving the well-being of the local people.

Port Moresby Nature Park through its Education Program educates people on the importance of the natural environment in order to enhance the cultural integrity of local people, giving them more reasons to protect and conserve their natural environment.