The Port Moresby Nature Park welcomed the arrival of its new resident, the unique Golden Tree Kangaroo this morning.

This Golden Tree kangaroo is extremely rare and is currently believed to be the only one in the world to be displayed in captivity.

His normal colour should be dark brown but due to a genetic disorder the pigmentation in his skin (fur), it has caused him to be golden.

Nature Park’s Curator, Brett Smith said Horepai is a species of the Doria’s Tree Kangaroo which is categorized as vulnerable in PNG.

To date, Horepai is the only albino tree kangaroo known in the world.

Being the only one in captivity, gives the wildlife team a firsthand opportunity to learn more about the biology of this animal and the species in particular.

By Lillian Sopera Keneqa, EMTV News, Port Moresby.