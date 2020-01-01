Nature Park Celebrates World Lizard Day

Share the News











World Lizard Day was commemorated recently by Port Moresby Nature Park.

Nature Park has a number of lizards that it cares for including the blue-tongued lizards.

Lizards live in almost any habitat and can be found on every continent in the world except Antarctica.

Papua New Guinea is home to the World’s Longest Lizard commonly referred to as the ‘Crocodile Monitor.

The Komodo dragon is commonly mistaken to be the longest lizard when it is actually the Worlds heaviest lizard.

Over the past eight years, the Nature Park has hand-raised, rehabilitated and saved hundreds of native animals like the blue-tongued lizards.

The rescue and rehabilitation program secures the welfare and conservation of animals that have been endangered or threatened and can no longer thrive in their environment.