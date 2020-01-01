30 C
Port Moresby
August 17, 2020

News

Nature Park Celebrates World Lizard Day

by Lillian Keneqa59
World Lizard Day was commemorated recently by Port Moresby Nature Park.

Nature Park has a number of lizards that it cares for including the blue-tongued lizards.

Lizards live in almost any habitat and can be found on every continent in the world except Antarctica.

Papua New Guinea is home to the World’s Longest Lizard commonly referred to as the ‘Crocodile Monitor.

The Komodo dragon is commonly mistaken to be the longest lizard when it is actually the Worlds heaviest lizard.

Komodo Dragon

Over the past eight years, the Nature Park has hand-raised, rehabilitated and saved hundreds of native animals like the blue-tongued lizards.

The rescue and rehabilitation program secures the welfare and conservation of animals that have been endangered or threatened and can no longer thrive in their environment.

Lillian Keneqa
Lillian Keneqa (pronounced KE-NE-YA) has a degree in Journalism & Public Relations , with a Minor in English Communication from the University of Papua New Guinea. She joined the News Department as a Journalist in December, 2017. When Lillian is not Journaling, she enjoys photography, graphic designing and traveling.

