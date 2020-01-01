31 C
Nature Park Celebrates International Zoo Keepers Day

by EMTV Online
Zoo or Wildlife Keepers play an important role in wildlife conservation. Their responsibilities include feeding, maintaining, and cleaning the animals, diet preparation, behavioral observation, record keeping, exhibit maintenance, and providing environmental enrichment for the animals in their care.

Port Moresby Nature Park has a total of eight(8) Wildlife Keepers who look after more than 550 animals under the watchful eyes of the Park’s Curator Brett Smith and Wildlife Manager Ishimu Bebe.

“As a welfare accredited zoo, our team is devoted to the animals that are on our care, and in ensuring the best possible welfare is given to them,” says Mr. Bebe.

Emma Oliver has been a wildlife keeper at the Park for four years; a graduate from the University of Papua New Guinea with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marine Biology. Emma specializes in the care of animals in the holding and quarantine areas.

Ms. Emma Oliver 

“I love working with native wildlife of Papua New Guinea because each individual animal has their own personality,” says Emma.

Emma was also part of the team involved in the monitoring and release of endangered pig-nosed ‘piki’ turtles under the ‘Piku Head-start program’ in 2017 – a first for wildlife conservation in PNG.

“I have always had the passion and love for native wildlife and working here at Nature Park has given me the opportunity to get to know the animals better and how best I can care for them on a daily basis.”

Park’s CEO Michelle George says the park is blessed to have talented people who are committed to the cause of building the Nature Park and in doing so creating a legacy for future generations to enjoy.

Wildlife Keepers at Nature Park
