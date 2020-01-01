National Total Hits 136 Cases of COVID-19

Prime Minister James Marape has confirmed that PNG now has 136 reported cases of COVID19.

This, after a new case identified in the National Capital District, and two others coming from Kiunga, in the Western Province.

In a video conference with Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, Marape said the PNG government is doing its “absolute best” in trying to contain the virus and stop it from spreading.

The Prime Minister also acknowledging the impact that covid19 measures would have on the national economy

Marape thanked the Australian Prime Minister for the assistance provided as Papua New Guinea fights the pandemic.