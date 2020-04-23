National Government Approves New Ireland University

The New Ireland Government is moving ahead to make the New Ireland University a reality. It plans to do this through Public Private Partnership through the establishing of private colleges as affiliated campuses of a recognized university for selected disciplines, which will eventually be consolidated into the New Ireland University.

They include the College of Law and Business, College of Science and Technology to offer Marine Science/ Marine Biology, Marine Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mining Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Biochemical/ Biomedical Engineering, Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engineering, Building and construction Engineering. College of Medicine and nursing, College of Teacher Education, College of Politics, Administration, Arts and Social Science, College of Forestry and Timber Downstream Processing and college of Agriculture and Farming. Private individuals and corporations will be assisted by releasing state land on which to build private colleges in New Ireland in any of the above disciplines.

The PEC decision was initially submitted on the 13th of March in 2012 through PEC Decision No.017/2012 calling for establishment of the New Ireland University. The National Government Decision No. 2020/2014 made at its meeting No. 06/2014 held on 24th July 2014, noted the content of policy submission No. 160/2014 and approved the PEC Decision to establish New Ireland University.

“We have waited long while previous Ministers of Education continue to make empty promises of coming to New Ireland and then cancelled due to undisclosed reasons of work and unforeseen circumstances,” said Sir J.

During the recent PEC sitting on the 14th of April, PEC recommended for approval and support of private individuals and companies who are interested to build colleges in any of the above disciplines by providing land on which to build the colleges and funding to develop the land, construct classrooms, offices and staff houses and acquire teaching materials, equipment and resources. And approved support for Dr John Kuwimb to build the New Ireland College of Law and Business.

The implementing team consists of CEO for Education, CEO for lands, Director for Autonomy and a Governor’s representative who will enter into a Memorandum of understanding on the partnership between the NIG and the individual or corporation who builds the college. Set out will be details of the party’s mutual responsibilities and understandings.

The Division of Education and PEB are focused on delivering the proposed Namatanai Technical college approved by the National Government through a NEC decision in 1997. After a year of dormancy DHEST finally broke ground and then there was silence again. The PEB anticipates an official approval from DHERST for the technical college and New Ireland University by the end of this year.

The New Ireland Province currently has 560 schools and 2109 teachers. The need to provide quality and accessible education service is of paramount importance for New Ireland. In 2019 New Ireland was rated among top 5 in the country, it has also progressed executing its School of Excellence system in partnership with the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart International School in Kavieng where top performing students all over the province are selected to attend.