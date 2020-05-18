The National Forest Authority is rolling out forest extension programs in Bulolo District to achieve the government’s vision to establish 800 hectors of forest by 2050.

According to the National Forest Service Coordinator for research and development Mondo Karma, the district has the potential to have over a hundred thousand hectors of forest.

The National Forest Service currently has four established forest extension programs in Bulolo District.

The Bulolo district can have more than 200 hundred thousand hectares of forest plantations according to National Forest Service Coordinator for research and development, Mondo Karma.

Mr. Karma said this is in line with the government’s vision on establishing 800 hectares of forest by 2050.

Mr. Karma said as custodians of that vision, the forest authorities have to ensure that more trees are planted.

Earlier this year, officers from The Wau/Bulolo National Forest Service and primary school students in the area celebrated International Day of Forest.

This was an opportunity for officers to stress on the importance of planting trees, amidst forest degradation issues.

There are four established forest extensions in the district apart from current plantation in Bulolo; they include Baiyune, Sambio 1, Sambio 3, and Kamoks.

Mr. Karma says however that there are funding constraints, and they would need support from the district, provincial and national government to do more extension programs.