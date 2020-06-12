Athletics PNG President Tony Green says that PNG is in need of a Sporting Revolution.

He stressed that this should start with the election of a new Board for the PNG Olympic Committee on June 27.

He said a number of national federations are unhappy with the current board and want to see change.

According to National Federations made up of various sporting bodies, the PNG Sports Foundation is not adequately representing the interests of its members.

Adding that the Foundation is not driven by policies that accommodate the National Federations in order to sustain development and growth of their respective sports.

The sporting bodies say they understand the importance of good Corporate Governance and Compliance as demanded by the PNGOC, however, Sports have to be able to function effectively and this is where the PNGOC and PNGSF have fallen short of developing policies with the collective input from the National Federations.

Athletics PNG President Tony Green says only a few sports are fortunate enough to be well funded by their International Bodies and or have a membership base made up of individuals whose families are at a higher level on the earnings scale whereas most sports are dealing with ordinary Papua New Guineans at the grassroots level.

Currently, there is a massive disconnection between the PNG Sports Foundation and the PNG Olympic Committee and sports are suffering as a result.

He said the majority of sports were forced to fend for themselves.

Green says Millions of kina is budgeted every year by the National Government for Sport but nothing is reaching the National Federations.

A question being asked by many is what are the PNG Sports Foundation and PNGOC policies that underpin sports in PNG?