National Court Rules In-Favour of Namah

The Waigani National Court has ruled in favour of suspended Opposition Leader and Vanimo Green River MP, Belden Namah in its verdict on Namah’s Leadership Tribunal.

In a written statement delivered by Justice David Cannings at 12pm today, the court ruled that Namah’s suspension no longer applies and justice has been miscarried on more than one occasion.

The ruling in Namah’s favour comes eight years after the allegations of Misconduct in Office were first raised against the Vanimo Green River MP, Belden Namah in 2012.

In handing down the verdict, justice Cannings determined Namah’s application for the four categories of remedies which include a permanent stay on the allegations and the uplifting of Namah’s suspension.

Based on the submissions from the Namah and all five other respondents, the National Court ruled that a permanent stay on the application was granted.

Grounds on which the permanent stay was granted include

this was the second time the leadership tribunal proceeding on this matter has been miscarried due to no fault of the plaintiff and

The Leadership Code proceedings beginning with the referral letter from the Ombudsman Commission were not initiated until three years after the incident of May 2012.

Outside the Court House, Namah thanked all his supporters and indicated that he will continue the challenge on the appointment of James Marape as Prime Minister.

With Namah’s suspension lifted, it means Namah has been reinstated as the Opposition Leader and Member for Vanimo Green.