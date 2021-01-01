National Airport Corporation ‘Clears’ Air in Mendi Airport Upgrade

Share the News











The National Airports Corporation Limited has cleared the air that works on the redevelopment of the Mendi Airport is still continuing and not on hold as reported by the Post- Courier dated Friday 07th of May 2021.

In a statement, NAC clarified that the contractor, Sinohydro Corporation Ltd is currently rectifying the non-conformance issues on the quality of materials used previously on the runway pavement.

NAC also denied any report of landowner disputes as stated in the article.

“Work on the ground is continuing with an accomplishment of 60% physical progress to date. Other completed works include the installation of security fencing, construction of an H65 standard house for the NAC Airport Safety Officer (ASO), construction of a tractor shed and the construction of the ASO’s office,” the statement read.

Works on the construction of the new terminal building are yet to start and NAC’s Project Implementing Unit (PIU) office is working closely with the contractor to have works completed before the end of the year. However, it entirely depends on several factors that are out of NAC’s control including COVID – 19 restrictions.

The pavement reconstruction work is currently underway and is expected to be completed within four (4) months.