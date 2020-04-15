32 C
Port Moresby
April 16, 2020

Awareness Business

NASFUND Streamlining Operations at Major Branches.

by EMTV Online482

As part of efforts to service our membership more efficiently during this SOE period, NASFUND is streamlining operations at its major branches.

This was made known in a statement released by CEO Ian Tarutia:

This is to inform our valued members, that in response to the extension of the State of Emergency (SOE), NASFUND is realigning its services.

Our major branches (Boroko, Port Moresby, Lae, Mt Hagen and Kokopo), will be providing selected services each day.

These are as follows;

  • Monday/Wednesday/Friday:
    • Lodgment of Member Withdrawal applications
  • Tuesday/Thursday:
    • Member Balance Statements
    • Housing Advance applications
    • Follow Ups
    • Account Merging
    • Reversals

During this time, NASFUND will also be implementing strict Health & Safety measures, including temperature testing, and physical distancing within our branches, for the benefit of our members, as well as Staff.

Members are also encouraged to utilize Text Bal (*627*membership number*dd/mm/yyyy#send) or Member Online Portal on our website: www.nasfund.com.pg

For more information, please contact our Call Centre on 7373 3000, 75010063 or email help@nasfund.com.pg

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

