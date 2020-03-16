NASFUND Releases COVID-19 statement

Dear Member, Employer & General Public,

The global outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a priority issue for Nations, individuals and organizations around the world. Here at NASFUND we have taken steps to protect the health, safety and well-being of our staff and community. Following guidance from local health officials and the World Health Organization (WHO) we have stepped up our Coronavirus prevention protocols.

Regrettably, we have cancelled all regional conferences, shop floor presentations and activities requiring large gatherings. We have also cancelled all nonessential business travel outside of PNG.

We will maintain normal services however our client service staff will be required to wear protective masks when dealing with the public as precautionary measures. If we are required to make changes to our business operations and or public engagements that will disrupt our provision of services, we will let you know.

On this note we acknowledge Governments’ efforts and support all actions that prevent the entry and spread of the Corona Virus in PNG.

KEEP SAFE…. PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN THE CURE

Authorized by

Ian Tarutia, OBE

Chief Executive Officer