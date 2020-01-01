Nasfund partners PIH to promote affordable healthcare for its members

Share the News











Nasfund has signed a partnership with Pacific International Hospital to provide affordable medical access to its members.

This agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officers of Nasfund and PIH today in Port Moresby.

With the new partnership in place, active Nasfund contributors and their beneficiaries can make the most of discounts at PIH Clinics in the nation’s capital as well as Lae International Hospital in Morobe.

The discounted benefits include:

– 50% discount on General Practitioner Consultation

– 50% discount on Specialist Consultation

– 20% discount on laboratory & radiology services.

– 20% discount on total costs incurred for in-patients

– 10% discount on Pharmacy services

– And free dental and eye checks.

In order to attain access to these discounts, NasFund members must provide and present a valid Nasfund membership card at PIH in and around NCD or LIH in Lae.

Nasfund CEO, Ian Tarutia, said the partnership, under Nasfund’s Membership Discount Program, aims to make healthcare more affordable for its members.

“While health in Papua New Guinea is important, it also has its challenges, especially good quality healthcare”

“We cannot be relying on the Government to provide these essential support and services for our people so it’s up to us to also be a part of that solution”

Tarutia said all this is part of adding value to their member’s wellbeing, and in order for members to enjoy their wealth tomorrow; they have to be healthy today.

PIH CEO, Pathmanaban S B, assures Nasfund members that PIH is set to offer quality healthcare.

PIH Chairman, Sir Moi Avei, in acknowledging Nasfund encouraged people to go for treatment at PIH and utilize the services there.

While Sir Moi, expressed delight in the partnership with Nasfund, he also mentioned having appealed to the Prime Minister, James Marape, during the opening of a new PIH clinic at Waigani in NCD, to consider subsidizing health services so that much needed treatment can be accessed here in country instead of travelling overseas.