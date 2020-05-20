To ensure the business is as usual under this new normal, NASFUND has opened its new client service center for its members.

This New Center located in Waigani will cater for withdrawals, balance inquiries, including all NASFUND client services.

NASFUND CEO, Ian Tarutia says, Client Services under this new normal requires larger space to ensure social distancing requirements are followed for the health and safety of clients.

This is the third branch to be opened in the Nation’s Capital.

Speaking at the opening, CEO Ian Tarutia says, this facility was not planned to open this year.

However, due to circumstances under this new normal, they are forced to open.

He said this new facility is fully functioning.

This new facility will now cater to withdrawals, balance inquiries including all Nasfund client services.

Approval officers, who were based at their headquarters are now moved to this branch, and all approvals will also be done in this new center.

There are also plans to have this center, the designated COVID 19 Withdrawal processing center, following the government’s decision next month.

They are now accepting applications for withdrawals, concerning COVID 19.

Nasfund CEO, Ian Tarutia when thanking all staff for their efforts said, they will continue to assist members with their superannuation inquiries.

He said, since January, they have processed over 57 thousand transactions, totaling over K100 million.

The CEO adding that contributions from employers continue to remain positive since January.

He further expressed his gratitude to all employers, for fulfilling their obligations towards their employees, in this challenging time.

By Rayon Lakingu, EMTV News, Port Moresby.