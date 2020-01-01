26 C
NASFUND Introduces Control Measures for Members and Staff Ptotection

by EMTV Online260

Measures are now in place to ensure NASFUND members have convenient access to the Fund’s services, without being unfairly disadvantaged during current travel restrictions, especially in NCD, where COVID-19 cases have increased drastically in recent weeks.

During this time, NASFUND will continue to implement strict health & safety measures at all its offices, branches, and service centers, which includes a No Mask No Entry Policy.

With changes being introduced, Nasfund’s Super Saturday Services at Boroko, Lae, Mt Hagen, and Kokopo are suspended indefinitely. And will be served through their call centre. Members wishing to access services can call 1588, or email help@nasfund.com.pg between 9am to 12pm for queries, and assistance.

Normal services will continue weekly, while major branches of Boroko, Port Moresby, Lae, Mt Hagen, and Kokopo, have introduced segmented service days.

Commenting on its operations, NASFUND CEO Ian Tarutia says, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the fund has stepped up efforts to protect its members, as well as staff.

