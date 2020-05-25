A recent survey conducted by NASFUND on some of their employers has revealed that the State of Emergency has affected their operations and staff.

The survey was conducted on their top 100 employers, to get their feedback on how they have been affected by the SOE.

CEO Ian Tarutia said they have now extended the survey to all their employers, to get feedback.

They have responded saying, restrictions imposed under this SOE have affected their staff and operations.

And some have to change operations, just to have their staff on payroll.

To ensure accurate data of all employers are kept, they have also extended this survey to over 2500 employers.

CEO Ian Tarutia says, they are closely monitoring their investment portfolios, which are now affected by domestic and global forces.

He said, with the drop on oil prices, and foreign exchange affected by the pandemic, investment returns will be negatively affected.

But on a brighter note, this has provided an opportunity to review underperforming investments.

Tarutia says, as a corporate citizen, they have managed to pay over K11.26 million in tax to the government in April.

And To ensure better services are provided to clients in this challenging time, a new client service center was opened in Port Moresby recently.

The center will cater to all withdrawals, balance inquiries and all other services, including specific COVID 19 related withdrawals.

By Rayon Lakingu, EMTV News, Port Moresby.