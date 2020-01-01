NAQIA Set-up Check Points to Fight ASF

Share the News











11 checkpoints have been set up across three provinces in the Highlands region to contain the spread of the African Swine Fever.

A highly contagious virus that kills both domestic and wild pigs.

In April this year, Southern Highland province recorded a high number of pigs dying due to the African Swine Fever.

The National Agriculture and Quarantine Inspection Authority say there are reports of African Swine Fever presence in Enga, Southern Highlands, and Hela provinces.

280 NAQIA officers have been deployed to these provinces and have conducted at least 1000 tests.