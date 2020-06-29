The National Agriculture and Quarantine Inspection Authority, or NAQIA has launched a media strategy aimed at spreading awareness over the threat of the African Swine Fever.

NAQIA Managing Director, Joel Alu says the media campaign, is looking at educating the rural population on the dangers of the African Swine Fever.

Today, saw the launch of the African Swine Fever communications response strategy.

It is a series of media presentations in both English and Tok Pisin, directed at providing information to the pig farmers around the country, and in mainly, rural populations.

It has taken three months, and Alu says, NAQIA has had to dig deep into its pockets, but felt the importance of ensuring quality information presented to the public, with the threat of African Swine Fever, and of course COVID19

PHAMA – the Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access program, is a key stakeholder in the containment and eradication of the African swine fever, and from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Acting counsellor Economics Ed Wilkinson, says these materials are a critical part of taking the campaign forward, to understand the scope of the disease, and maximizing collaborative efforts.

To date, three provinces in Hela, Enga and the Southern Highlands have been severely affected by the African Swine Fever, which has a 100 percent mortality rate in infected pigs.

The program will roll out in the coming days.

He says, the organization has always taken the lead in terms of identifying and dealing with the biological defence of Papua New Guinea.