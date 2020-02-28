26 C
Port Moresby
February 29, 2020

Business Life News

Nambawan Super Launches New Campaign

by Stanley Ove Jnr.558

PNG’s Superannuation giant Nambawan Super has launched a new brand campaign and a logo.

The campaign will see real Papua New Guinea stories with members as brand ambassadors.

The new campaign is a product of a shift in the superannuation’s direction to form a strong and emotional connection with its members.

Chairman Anthony Smare says the new brand will be promoted by ordinary Papua New Guineans whose collection of capital not only is invested for their retirement benefits but is also used to build a country.

The campaign will feature short stories as well as an advert that is currently being aired on every television and radio stations.

“Our brand is about service excellence, collaboration, openness, trust and innovation. Our new brand position and evolution of Nambawan Super’s communication platforms is to show we are changing to meet a modern and changing Papua New Guinea,” commented Chairman Anthony Smare.

By Stanley Ove Jnr – EMTV NEWS Port Moresby

Stanley Ove Jnr.
graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts/Journalism at Divine Word University, before working as a Journalist and Editor with the news and current affairs department at EMTV. His interest lies in reporting stories of human interest.

Related posts

Morobe Ideal For Games

EMTV Online

Kali: GESI Policy has Achieved Results

Fabian Hakalits

Tari Locals Happy To See The Arrival of PNG Air Aircraft

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!