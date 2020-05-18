28.7 C
Port Moresby
May 18, 2020

Featured News

Namba Wan Trophy Limited Donate to NCD Food Bank

by EMTV Online271

The Namba Wan Trophy Limited (Group of Companies) through one of its subsidiaries Namba Wan Bake Haus will be donating  five thousand loaves of bread valued at K14,000 to the NCD Food Bank.

The donation beginning yesterday, aims to help ease the daily struggle that the vulnerable are being faced with especially during the current State of Emergency within Port Moresby.

NWTL CSR Committee member and Fone Haus Marketing Manager Shulei ToGuata said  NWTL was proud to support the NCD Food Bank initiative and agencies who had partnered together in a time of need and the donation is apart weekly donation of bread to community over five weeks.

The support comes through the Namba Wan Bake Haus as a timely and practical response to the need in the community.

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

