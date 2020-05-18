The Namba Wan Trophy Limited (Group of Companies) through one of its subsidiaries Namba Wan Bake Haus will be donating five thousand loaves of bread valued at K14,000 to the NCD Food Bank.

The donation beginning yesterday, aims to help ease the daily struggle that the vulnerable are being faced with especially during the current State of Emergency within Port Moresby.

NWTL CSR Committee member and Fone Haus Marketing Manager Shulei ToGuata said NWTL was proud to support the NCD Food Bank initiative and agencies who had partnered together in a time of need and the donation is apart weekly donation of bread to community over five weeks.

The support comes through the Namba Wan Bake Haus as a timely and practical response to the need in the community.