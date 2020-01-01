Share the News











A decision on Richard Namaliu’s sentence is expected to be handed down by the Waigani National Court before the end of this month.

Submissions on his sentence were made before Justice Teresa Berrigan yesterday and a decision has been reserved.

28-year-old Namaliu, from Raluana village in Kokopo, East New Britain province was convicted for manslaughter causing the death of Ruby Anne Laufa in February 2017.

The court found him guilty on 20th March this year and charged him with Criminal Negligence.

The decision on the sentence will come three years after Namaliu was initially charged for the murder of his girlfriend, former Miss PNG and a law graduate.