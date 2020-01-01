30 C
Port Moresby
August 17, 2020

Crime News Papua New Guinea Southern

Namaliu’s Sentence

by Theckla Gunga474
A decision on Richard Namaliu’s sentence is expected to be handed down by the Waigani National Court before the end of this month.

Submissions on his sentence were made before Justice Teresa Berrigan yesterday and a decision has been reserved.

28-year-old Namaliu, from Raluana village in Kokopo, East New Britain province was convicted for manslaughter causing the death of Ruby Anne Laufa in February 2017.

The court found him guilty on 20th March this year and charged him with Criminal Negligence.

The decision on the sentence will come three years after Namaliu was initially charged for the murder of his girlfriend, former Miss PNG and a law graduate.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

