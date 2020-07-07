The Court today reinstated Belden Namah as the Member for Vanimo Green, effectively quashing the Leadership Tribunal’s recommendation to dismiss him from office.

This is following a judicial review filed by Belden Namah after the Supreme Court in May this year upheld the tribunal’s decision stating Namah remained a suspended MP.

Justice David Cannings in handing down the decision concluded that Namah was denied natural justice when the Higgins Tribunal gave a combined decision on verdict and penalty, not giving Namah the opportunity to speak on the question of whether he should be dismissed from office.

Parties will go back to court next Tuesday to seek remedies.