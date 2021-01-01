Namah: Porgera Deal Worthless

Share the News











Opposition leader Belden Namah says the Prime Minister James Marape’s new Porgera deal has given everything to Barrick and its Chinese partner Zijin Mining Group and left PNG an empty promise on paper.

Mr Marape visited Porgera over the weekend to present the new agreement. Namah said since the signing of the Framework Agreement last month the PM has given the nation only percentage figures and vague notions, no real facts.

The opposition leader described the 51 percent deal as worthless. He says the landowners, Mineral Resources Enga, Kumul Minerals, and the Enga Provincial Government will not receive any dividends over the ten years that Barrick has agreed to operate the mine except for taxes and royalties.

Namah also questioned the government on how the 51 percent equity will be paid for. He says, if Kumul’s 36% is to be paid for by Barrick and recouped over the next 10 years, there will be no dividends paid to Kumul and the State.

According to Namah, KMHL will not receive any cashflow until at least year 2031.

Namah has also urged PM Marape to come clear on the future of the Porgera work force and current contractors of the mine.