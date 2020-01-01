Namah Calls Scott Morrison’s Visit Suspicious

Share the News











Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison is confirmed to visit Papua New Guinea from the 18th to the 19th of November next week.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a statement confirmed this visit.

He stated he will be visiting Japan from November 17th to the 18th and PNG from 18th to the 19th of November.

He added this will be an important meeting with Marape and they will continue discussions about advancing shared regional and global objectives, ahead of a formal bilateral visit Morrison hopes to make next year.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape confirmed Morrison’s visit but did not disclose details of this visit.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Belden Namah is not happy with this announcement, he says the timing for Scott Morrison’s visit is highly suspicious as the opposition prepares to moot a Motion of No Confidence against James Marape.

He called on Morrison to defer this visit in the name of good diplomacy until the Motion on the Vote of No Confidence is tabled and the process to elect a new Prime Minister complete.