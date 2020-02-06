Nadzab To Undergo Redevelopment

The construction of the K700 million redevelopment of the Nadzab Airport in Lae is set to start this year and is expected to be completed in 2022.

The facility will be the second international airport in PNG.

Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA, is heading the project with a funding of almost K600 million, and the PNG Government with over K 100 million.

The Morobe Governor, officers of Morobe Provincial Government and Administration, gathered at the Lae International Hotel yesterday, for the announcement on the construction of the Nadzab Airport Redevelopment, by members of the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

According to JICA, Lae’s Nadzab International Airpot is going to be a very big project with extended runway and terminal with all facilities.

The project is expected to take up more land at the Nadzab Airport .

The project funding agreement was signed in 2015 between Japan and PNG, for a K578 million loan to PNG for the Nadzab upgrade, whilst the PNG Government supported with the remaining balance of K114 million.

The redevelopment was supposed to take place in 2019, but that didn’t happen. The K700 million project will begin this year and is expected to be completed in 2022.

Meanwhile, rural airstrips have been the Government’s priority over the years, but not much was done. The upgrade of rural airstrips in the provinces including Morobe, still remains a concern.

According to the 2020 Morobe Provincial Budget that was presented on Monday, K300 thousand was budgeted as freight subsidy to North Coast Aviation.

During the budget breakup at Tutumang, Bulolo MP and National Planning Minister, Sam Basil said the nine DDAs of Morobe and the Provincial Government should think seriously of upgrading the airstrips to help the rural population.

by Julie Badui Owa, EMTV News, Lae