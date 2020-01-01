25.1 C
Port Moresby
August 1, 2020

Featured Momase News

Nadzab Airport Redevelopment Project Launched

by Lucy Kopana202

The Nadzab Airport Redevelopment Project is set to commence construction, following its official launch yesterday by Prime Minister James Marape.

This multi-million-kina project is expected to improve the facilities and the services provided at Nadzab, and it will be upgraded to an international airport.

Prime Minister James Marape said this is one of several airport intervention projects being undertaken to improve services in light of anticipated economic activities.

The project is being counter funded by the PNG and Japanese governments, at a cost of up to K700 million.

 

Lucy Kopana
Lucy Kopana is one of EMTV’s Lae Based Journalists. She started her career as a radio journalist in 2016, and joined EMTV’s News Team in 2017.

