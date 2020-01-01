Nadzab Airport Redevelopment Project Launched

The Nadzab Airport Redevelopment Project is set to commence construction, following its official launch yesterday by Prime Minister James Marape.

This multi-million-kina project is expected to improve the facilities and the services provided at Nadzab, and it will be upgraded to an international airport.

Prime Minister James Marape said this is one of several airport intervention projects being undertaken to improve services in light of anticipated economic activities.

The project is being counter funded by the PNG and Japanese governments, at a cost of up to K700 million.