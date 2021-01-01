MV Pomio supports district and people

Share the News











Pomio District in East New Britain Province is one of the most rural districts with no road connecting Pomio to Kokopo.

Due to this, MV Pomio was purchased last year and has been in full operation in the past 4 months to provide for the people in the district’s 5 LLGs.

The ship is owned by the Pomio people through its business arm, the Pomio Development Corporation.

It was purchased at a cost of more than K5 million from South Korea and currently managed by the Rabaul Coastal Shipping Company.

The shipping service supports the district agriculture programs both in the Pomio and the neighbouring Kandrian Glouster District of West New Britain Province.

Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore, encouraged his people to grasp this opportunity to boost their agriculture efforts.