Murder suspects now in Police custody

This morning ACP NCD-Central Anthony Wagambie Jnr was accompanied by three of officers to attend a Muster Parade at Murray Barracks. The attendance was prompted by invitation of the Commanding Officer in charge of Support Company purposely to address the troops.

“I was given the opportunity to speak to our soldiers and after this parade we escorted the three suspects involved in late SIP Tovere’s murder to Boroko Police Station at around 10am. The three suspects were handed over by the PNGDF military police and are now being processed at Boroko Police station.”

In a statement, Wagambie said, the three suspects will go through normal process of interview and charges will be laid against them.

“We will as much as possible get them to attend Court today for mention to get their warrants to move them to Bomana CS.”

“I have assured the Military Hierarchy and rank and file on parade that the security of the three soldiers is guaranteed.”

“We have Mobile Squads stationed at Boroko Police Station to ensure their security is protected….”

“…I want to assure members of the PNGDF and residents of NCD that Police are on normal operations and we have taken control as of last Saturday after the incident at ATW….”

“Both the murder and the subsequent confrontation at ATW is very unfortunate. Commissioner of Police will issue a separate statement in regards to this.”

Wagambie further stated that normalcy has returned to police activities as of Saturday evening and is calling on the Police and PNGDF to remain calm as the process takes its course.